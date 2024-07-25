Dog park owners plan for pet crematorium and chapel of rest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The owners of Newport Dog Park, in Moreton near Newport, have applied for permission to use one of their buildings as a pet crematorium.

If the plans are given the go-ahead, a reception building and chapel of rest would also be built on site.

The application was submitted this week by Mid West Planning Ltd on behalf of business owners, Mr Revell and Mrs Looker-Revell.

It's hoped that the plans will provide the pair with employment initially, and others in the longer term, whilst "providing the local community with an in-demand service which allows bereaved pet owners to mourn their pets in a private and peaceful space."

The crematorium itself would be housed in an existing steel-clad building on site, that measures 12.2m by 7.6m.

Stock image

The proposed reception and chapel of rest would be smaller, measuring 7.1m by 3.5m, and clad in grey composite featherboards with charcoal grey windows and doors.

The application states the service would use a 'Addfield PET-200' - a cremator suitable for domestic animals from birds, cats and dogs and capable of processing up to seven cremations a day.

Plans are available to view online, at Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal, using reference number: TWC/2024/0549

A consultation on the proposals will be running until August 13.