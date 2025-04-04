Historic 'Poundland' mansion in Shropshire village still up for sale after price tag slashed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludstone Hall in Claverley near Bridgnorth received another price reduction in December last year and is currently listed for £4.75 million with Peter James Property.

The mansion was listed for an eye-watering £10.425 million in January 2024.

Ludstone Hall in Claverley

Ludstone Hall itself has nine bedrooms, estate offices and a modern leisure complex with an indoor pool which includes a function room, bar and dining area.

The estate is home to Steve Smith and his siblings - part of the entrepreneurial family that started on Bilston Market when his father Keith ran a stall and then went on to found Hooty's Cash and Carry business.

One of the sitting rooms at the nine bedroom Ludstone Hall. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property.

With a £50,000 loan from his father, Steve launched Poundland in 1990, and the very first Poundland was opened in the Octagon Shopping Centre in Burton Upon Trent and took more than £13,000 on its first day.

But it was the family's second store at the prestigious Meadowhall Shopping Centre, in Sheffield, which catapulted Poundland’s success and led to the company opening stores across England.

Ludstone Hall is currently listed for £4.75 million. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property.

Steve sold Poundland for £50m in 2002.

His father Keith returned from living in Spain to the UK in 1997 and purchased Ludstone Hall for £2.5 million. He then renovated the property, and the estate’s grounds feature a coach house, a two-bedroom lodge, and unique museum.

Keith Smith in the 'Poundland area' of Ludstone Hall

Sadly, Steve's parents Keith and Maureen passed away within months of each other in 2022.

Keith used to regularly open the doors of the manison and the 'Poundland museum' to raise money for his local church and history group while classic car shows were also regularly held.