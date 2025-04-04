Emergency services rush to scene after sofa catches fire in conservatory at a Newport home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A sofa caught fire in the conservatory of the home in Aston Drive, prompting a call to the fire brigade at 1.24pm.

Everyone in the property was accounted for, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Newport and Telford Central, and an operation officer was in attendance.

A fire service spokesman said: “Incident involving sofa in conservatory which had caught fire.

“Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and checked temperatures using a thermal imaging camera. All persons accounted for.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a fire at a private address in Newport, Shropshire at 1.37pm.

"We sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and a Community First Responder to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found two patients who were assessed. Both patients did not wish to be conveyed to hospital and were discharged at the scene with self-care advice.”