County estate to open new woodland walk to the public for the first time

Bradford Estates will be opening the ‘The Bradford Walk’, combining 10 miles of newly created permissive paths with existing paths, enhancing connectivity and creating England’s longest new permissive public path under the England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO) scheme.

As part of Bradford Estates’ 100-Year Plan, championed by custodians Viscount Alexander Newport and his wife Eliza, the project integrates historic woodland with newly planted areas, supported by the EWCO scheme.

Bradford Estates woodland

More than 195,000 UK-grown trees will be planted, enhancing wildlife habitats, connecting communities with nature, and significantly increasing woodland cover over the next decade.

Viscount Newport, Managing Director of Bradford Estates, said: “We want to open up our beautiful estates in a sensitive way and create connectivity for both native wildlife and the local community as well as visitors to the area. In these times, when people are calling for more green space, access to nature has never been more important.

“As an organisation, we are also acutely aware of the climate emergency and believe this scheme will contribute towards the nation’s net zero targets.”

Alexander Newport of Bradford Estates joins the woodland planting watched by son Archie.

The estates, located on the border of Shropshire and Staffordshire, are home to historic woodlands that cover almost 10 per cent of its 12,000 acres, and for nearly a 1,000 years, access to the natural spaces has been private.

Bradford Estates is now creating more than 240 acres of woodland, home to 195,000 new trees, which combined with the landowner’s 1,142 acres of existing woodlands will create connectivity through its landscape for both people and local wildlife.

The woodland planting and access is funded through the English Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO), administered by the Forestry Commission, supporting Bradford Estates’ aim to increase woodland cover on its landholding to 20 per cent over the next 15 years - and consequently sequester significant amounts of carbon dioxide as a contribution towards the UK’s net zero targets.

Robert South of Bronwin & Abbey with Alexander Newport of Bradford Estates.

The planting of the trees will be completed by the end of April 2025 with the trails construction happening simultaneously leaving wayfinding, gates and other infrastructure to be installed by Autumn 2025.

In a rare and innovative approach, the planting will be entirely plastic-free.

To achieve this, Bradford Estates is investing nearly double the usual costs to use eco-friendly tree guards made from cotton and pine resin.

The Tree Hugger Guard is designed to help eliminate plastic from the environment and reduce the CO2 generated through manufacturing and transportation.

Made from natural materials and low impact processes, it tackles long term barriers to sustainability across the supply chain, setting a new standard for sustainable forestry practices.

Alexander and Eliza Newport with son Archie, join the woodland walk planting.

‘The Bradford Walk’ will address the current fragmentation of public rights of way in the area, creating a cohesive network that links pleasure grounds, carriageways and local heritage assets such as Weston Park, Boscobel House and Tong village.

The project intends to celebrate the public’s access to the carefully crafted environment and pay homage to the estates’ historic designs originally influenced by renowned landscape architect Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Eliza Newport, of Bradford Estates and Trustee of The Tree Council, added: "During Covid, we walked the forests and lakes on the estates and were inspired to find a way to open up these beautiful natural spaces for the community to enjoy.

Alexander and Eliza Newport join the Woodland Walk planting

"We wanted to reverse the trend of declining tree planting, maintain the lush forests and restore woodland habitats for today and for future generations to enjoy. It has taken almost five years, but we are proud to see this vision come to life."

Keith Jones, Area Director North West and West Midlands at the Forestry Commission added: “It’s fantastic to see the new woodland being planted at Bradford Estates. This project is an example of how landowners can play a key role in helping to achieve the national target for woodland cover in England, and the goal of reaching the net-zero target.

“The expansion of timber-producing woodlands, alongside improvements in water quality, nature recovery, and river ecosystems, is incredibly positive. The addition of a footpath is also a real benefit to the local community, offering them easier access to the woodlands and surrounding countryside.”

Future plans for the permissive trails include parking facilities, art installations and possibly a playground, establishing a community facility that will enable Bradford Estates to hold events and other activities.

Those interested in supporting the Bradford Walk Tree Planting effort can e-mail enquiries@bradford-estates.co.uk