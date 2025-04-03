'Essential' repairs to take place to preserve rotting Newport church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An application to replace both the roof of the presbytery and the orangery at St Peters and St Pauls Church on Salters Lane in Newport was resubmitted in March.

The Diocese of Shrewsbury claimed the Grade II-listed church was riddled with issues, including a "multitude of defects" to the roof that has caused wet rot damage to internal timbers, also now in need of repair.

A survey of the timber within the presbytery also revealed an infestation by common furniture beetles and evidence of an infestation by Deathwatch beetles.

The plans also include a "like-for-like" replacement of the orangery, which is "suffering from significant general decay".

St Peter and St Paul's Church, Newport. Photo: Cunliffes

A previous application, which was submitted last year, was later rejected after Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers determined the works would not protect the "special character" of the building.

But the latest plans have now been approved, with the council's built heritage conservation team supporting the application.

The conservation experts said the repair works were "overdue" and "acceptable in principle", subject to the use of appropriate methods and materials.

"Every effort should be made to retain as much historic building fabric as possible," they added.

Approving the plans, Telford & Wrekin planning officers stipulated that no work should take place before a European Protected Species (EPS) Mitigation Licence with respect to bats had been submitted.

The full plans are available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2025/0144