Crash on the M54 - firefighters called after one-vehicle collision

The one-vehicle collision happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 6 for the Ketley interchange and junction 5 for Telford town centre.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7pm on Friday, April 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving one hatchback vehicle.

"Crews have isolated battery and made the vehicle safe."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central, with an operations officer also in attendance.