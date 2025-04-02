Newport Show President: Work 'stepping up a gear' for return of county show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With Easter on the horizon, the days are lengthening, and the green shoots are starting to emerge – and our work on the Newport Show is stepping up a gear!

With the show set to return on Saturday, July 12, we’re confirming new guests, entertainment and attractions all the time – such as the new pottery painting experience working with Newport’s Evers So Creative which we’ve added in the past few days.

Our show aims to be a great family day out for all, and it’s the mix of activities and attractions – from pottery painting to country sports, and from celebrity chefs like This Morning’s Juliet Sear to the charm of a Shetland Pony Grand National – which mean we really can offer something for everyone.

As a show which is rooted in our region, one of the things we aim to do every year is encourage the next generation – which is why we always run an education area on Show Day, and why volunteers are working to get potatoes out to schools for our annual competition.

Each year, we challenge school pupils around our show ground to grow the largest crop of potatoes they can – with the winning school announced live on Show Day.

Whichever school wins sees its pupils secure £100 to be spent on school gardening equipment – and all the pupils who take part gain a deeper understanding of where their food comes from and what growing it entails!

David Jones

My thanks, as ever, to our volunteers who are helping to ensure the competition runs smoothly.

Our show runs thanks to the help of volunteers, and the contribution they make was honoured in 2020 with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

We’re always looking for new volunteers, who get free tickets to the show and a refreshment voucher – and who have a lot of fun, too!

So if you’re interested in volunteering your support, please do get in touch – you can contact us on info@newportshow.co.uk or call 01952 810814.

That also goes for people who are interested in sponsoring the show, stewarding, or event promotion too – because it won’t be long until the green shoots we’re seeing bloom and we’re on the way to another wonderful summer and another fantastic Newport Show!

As ever, you can find out more on our Facebook page – at www.facebook.com/NewportShowShropshire - and make sure to visit www.newportshow.co.uk to get your Early Bird tickets, too!

David Jones, Newport Show President