Funso Ojo: Chairman Roland Wycherley confirmed Gareth Ainsworth exit to Shrewsbury squad

Ainsworth's short stint in Shropshire came to a sudden and dramatic end at the beginning of last week as he exited for Gillingham of the division below and Shrewsbury subsequently appointed Michael Appleton until the end of the season.

The experienced Ojo, 33, explained how Ainsworth's exit was confirmed less than 24 hours after the ex-head coach gave a rallying call in a meeting with players at the training ground.

Rock-bottom Town, who are 13 points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday's clash against 23rd-placed Cambridge, confirmed at the beginning of this week that a period of exclusivity with an American businessman had ended without a sale of the club.

Ojo, the on-loan Port Vale midfielder, described the timeline of Ainsworth's departure after just four months at the helm. Ojo said: "You shouldn't be surprised in football anymore - but Gareth leaving took us by surprise. Everyone got along with him, he was fresh energy when he came in, he lifted everyone up and made us feel better when we were very down.

Gareth Ainsworth the former head coach of Shrewsbury Town

"When he left we were down, but we're happy we got a manager now who has lifted us again with two performances and one decent result. We're playing football again, it's a different vision again on the way he looks at football.

"But it's just football. You have to deal with it. The takeover stuff as well. It's different for me because I'm a loan player but the way I'm looking from the outside is that there is a great chairman in place, it's not like the club is going bust, there is continuity, I get the feeling people want to move on with a new owner. But there is a great owner in place with the club still there."

Ojo, who has played 31 games on loan this season including 22 starts, revealed Town chairman Roland Wycherley arrived at the training ground to inform the squad of Ainsworth's exit two Tuesdays ago, shortly after reports emerged.

New boss Appleton is Town's third manager of the campaign after Paul Hurst and Ainsworth.

Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley, right.

"We had four days off and came back on Monday, we had a good training session and meeting about finishing the season strong," the midfielder added.

"On Tuesday we had (club volunteer) Pam Coe's funeral, the gaffer was there and most of the team. We had lunch and after a minute of the drive to the training ground the messages started 'have you seen Sky Sports News that the manager is leaving?'

"We got to the training ground and his office was cleared out. The chairman came an hour later and broke the news that the gaffer left."

Ojo added: "Especially (surprising) because there were meetings 18 hours about finishing the season strong, they obviously knew something was going on, it's a bit strange."