Newport Library forced to close due to flood

On Tuesday, Newport Community Library was forced to close after a flood from the flat above.

The team had hoped to get the service back up and running by Wednesday, but the door remained closed to the public.

On Wednesday afternoon, an announcement on social media told patrons that the library would reopen on Friday, with limited services.

While users will be able to return and borrow books, there will be no First Point services, including blue badge or concessionary travel applications.

The announcement said: "The team are working hard to return these services but at the moment the library has no IT connection with Telford & Wrekin due to a flood from the flat above."

At the start of April, the library was recently taken over by Newport Town Council, after Telford & Wrekin Council handed over control of the service.

It's not the first time water damage has forced the building to shut. Back in 2018 torrential downpours saw water pouring through the ceiling and meant most of the carpet on the ground floor had to be replaced.