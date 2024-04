27 dogs in Shrewsbury looking for their 'forever home'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury has dozens of furry friends that are waiting for a loving family.

Some of them are 'underdogs', which means they have been at Dogs Trust for six months or more, are sometimes overlooked, may need extra training, ongoing vet treatment, or require a home with no children or other dogs.

Here are all of the four-legged friends that are waiting to be rehomed by a caring new owner.

Hudson

Hudson

Age: 2 - 5 years

Breed: Weimaraner

Gender: Male

Size: Large

Jax

Jax

Age: 2 - 5 years

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Gender: Male

Size: Large

Tommy (Underdog)

Tommy

Age: 2 - 5 years

Breed: German Shepherd Cross

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Darcy

Darcy

Age: 1 - 2 years

Breed: English Springer Spaniel Cross

Gender: Female

Size: Small

Luca

Luca

Age: 2 - 5 years

Breed: Bulldog

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Harry (Underdog)

Harry

Age: 2 - 5 years

Breed: Labrador Retriever Cross

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Shadow

Shadow

Age: 8+ years

Breed: Siberian Husky

Gender: Male

Size: Large

Bruno (Underdog)

Bruno

Age: 2 - 5 years

Breed: German Shepherd Cross

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Zeus

Zeus

Age: 5 - 7 years

Breed: Siberian Husky Cross

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Maui

Maui

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Jack Russell cross

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Toasty

Toasty

Age: 5 - 7

Breed: Staffordshire Bull cross

Gender: Female

Size: Large

Otto

Otto

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Lurcher cross

Gender: Male

Size: Large

Thor

Thor

Age: 8+

Breed: Siberian husky cross

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Luna

Luna

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Female

Size: Medium

Charlie (Underdog)

Charlie

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Staffordshire bull terrier cross

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Gunner (Underdog)

Gunner

Age: 8+

Breed: Mastiff cross

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Porcha

Porcha

Age: 8+

Breed: Chihuahua

Gender: Female

Size: Small

Henry

Henry

Age: 5 - 7

Breed: Lurcher

Gender: Male

Size: Large

Bandit

Bandit

Age: 8+

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Quentin

Quentin

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Bearded collie cross

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Millie (Underdog)

Millie

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Female

Size: Large

Jake

Jake

Age: 5 - 7

Breed: Akita Cross

Gender: Male

Size: Large

Norman

Norman

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Size: 2 - 5

Charlie (Underdog)

Charlie

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Rocco & Tess

Rocco & Tess

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Lurcher

Gender: Male and Female

Size: Medium

Toby (Underdog)

Toby

Age: 5 - 7

Breed: Bichon Frise Cross

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Harvey

Harvey

Age: 8 +

Breed: Shih Tzu

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Atlas

Atlas

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Siberian Husky cross

Gender: Male

Size: Large

Jack (Underdog)

Jack

Age: 5 - 7

Breed: Jack Russell

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Vijay (Underdog)

Vijay

Age: 5 - 7

Breed: Border Collie cross

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Yuki (Underdog)

Yuki

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Female

Size: Medium

Blu (Underdog)

Blu

Age: 8+

Breed: Pug

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Tyson

Tyson

Age: 2 - 5

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Size: Medium