Shifnal farmer denies helping to grow £360,000 worth of cannabis plants with two other men

Shaun Wilson, aged 65, of Blythbury Farm in Priorslee Road pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday to growing 432 mature cannabis plants discovered on two cannabis farms in Shifnal on April 11 this year.

Two other men, Edvinas Tupikovskij, aged 22, and Andrius Parnarauskas, aged 39 – both of no fixed abode – pleaded guilty to growing the plants and were remanded in custody until after January 5, when Mr Wilson is set to stand trial.

Recorder Christopher Millington granted Mr Wilson bail ahead of his trial next year.

The case was brought after a raid by West Mercia Police where officers discovered 432 mature cannabis plants at a premises in Shifnal and another location in the town.

Following the raids, police estimated the class B drugs had a street value of £361,000.