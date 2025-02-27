Independent flower shop in Newport announces closure as rising costs make it harder to stay 'afloat'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sally’s Flowers, in Upper Bar, Newport, will serve its last customers on May 20.

The owner behind the small business announced the closure via the shop's official social media channels and said the decision to close down comes after rising costs made it “harder to trade and keep afloat”.

The Facebook post said: “It is with a heavy heart that we will be closing our doors here at Sally’s Flowers on the 20th May.

“As a small shop the rising prices of everything makes it harder and harder to trade and keep afloat.”

Sally's Flowers in Newport has announced closure. Photo: Colin Whitehead/Google

The owner also thanked her loyal customers for their support over the years and announced that a closing-down sale has begun.

The Facebook post continued: “Thank you to all of our lovely local customers and customers from far and wide over the past however many years Sally’s has been on the high street for!

“We are truly grateful for your support, chats and those who had and are going through a hard time.

“We will remain open for the next few months, there will be a sale on all florist items and everything else we have in the shop soon. Again, thank you for your support... It’s been a pleasure.”

In response to the closure announcement, a number of Sally’s Flowers customers said they were “so sad” to hear the news of it shutting down.

One customer said: “You have been in town since I was a little girl. Seeing my mum receive beautiful flowers on her birthday and anniversaries, then kindly doing both my parents proud with beautiful arrangements for their funerals. Very sorry to see you go.”

Another customer said: “Oh no! I’m so sorry to read this. Such a sad loss to Newport High Street.”

This is the latest in a string of closures that have been announced in Newport. Earlier this week, the Shropshire Star reported the closure of Newport establishments The Smallwood Lodge Tea Room and Daisy Chain.

Find out more information about the closing-down sale via Sally's Flowers' official social media pages.

