'Thank you for the support and friendship': Long-standing Oswestry building supplies business announces closure

JC Dyke Supplies Ltd, in Maes-Y-Clawdd, Oswestry, launched a closing down sale from Monday, March 31 until its final day of trade on Friday, May 23.

Owner John Colin Dyke thanked all the people who have come through the doors for building supplies over the last three decades - and his staff, who he called “second to none”.

JC Dyke Supplies is shutting down this May. Photo: JC Dyke Supplies/Google

The closure was announced via the business’ official social media channels, in which JD Dyke Supplies Ltd also listed all the stock available at discounted prices.

The Facebook post said: “The closing down sale will start on 31st March until close 23rd May.

“Throughout April and May, we will be implementing a discounting process providing fantastic opportunities to take advantage of some incredible prices.”

The post continued: “I would like to thank all of our customers over the years for their support and friendship.

“Also, the staff who have been second to none.”

An outpouring of love and support followed the post as customers of JC Dyke Supplies Ltd said they were “gutted” to hear about the closure.

One such customer said: “Am I reading this right? I'm totally gutted you're going.

“You've been with me all through my house journey. I'll miss every one of you. Thanks for all your help.”

Another customer said: “What a shame, it's our go to place for most things, will be greatly missed.”

One customer wrote: “Very sad that you’re closing. Many happy memories of trips with my late father and since. Always so helpful and have everything we need.”

In the business’ closing down sale, customers can get all items from garden fencing to wooden decking for just 20 per cent of its original price during the first two weeks.

The price of compost, laminate and worktops has been reduced by 10 per cent.

Find out more about the JC Dykes Supplies Ltd and its closing down sale via the official social media channels.