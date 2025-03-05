Popular Shrewsbury Italian restaurant celebrates one last hurrah as owners look forward to retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Founded by married couple Patricia and Luigi Adaggio in 1999, La Dolce Vita in Hill’s Lane is one of the town's - and county’s - top restaurants.

But after nurturing it into one of the finest, the couple are ready to bid their loyal customers farewell as they look forward to retirement.

It’s been an emotional journey to look back at, Patricia told the Shropshire Star.

The married couple, who say they have probably spent more time in the restaurant than their own home, said 1999 was an “exciting” but “risky” time to launch a new business venture.

From left: Luigi Adaggio, Patrica Adaggio and Gennaro Adaggio. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Patricia said: “It was something I'd always wanted to do.

“I've always been in hospitality myself. My husband was a salesman, and our son, the chef, was still at school when we first opened so it was something completely new to us - and it was a big risk when we opened.

“But here we are in our 26th year so we obviously did something right.”

Patricia continued: “When we first opened, we were a traditional Italian restaurant. After we had been open for a few years, we wanted to show a completely different side to Italian cuisine.