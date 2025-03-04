Co-working space in Newport announces closure due to 'unfortunate combination of factors'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Workspace Newport, in High Street, will shut its doors next Monday, March 10. The business, which offers secure co-working spaces, hot desks, meeting rooms and event space, opened its doors on the bustling street last July.

Posting on the organisation's official social media channels, the team behind Workspace Newport said the closure comes after “an unfortunate combination of factors”.

Workspace in High Street, Newport, is set to close on Monday, March 10. Photo: Workspace Newport/Google

The full statement said: “We regret to inform you that due to an unfortunate combination of factors Workspace Newport will be closing on March 10 2025, and we will no longer be able to provide hot desk or meeting room services beyond February 28.

“We've been working hard in the background to find a successor to take over the business and continue operations without disruption, but unfortunately, we have been unable to do so.”

The team said they are still hoping to find people willing to take over the business or to rent the office spaces out permanently.

The post continued: “If you happen to know of anyone who may be interested in taking over the business or renting permanent office space, please let us know as soon as possible.

“We sincerely appreciate your support and thank you for being part of our community.”

This is the latest in a string of closures in Newport. In the last week, a beloved tea room announced its closure as its owner prepared to retire, a flower shop shut its doors for good and the owner of a homeware store announced she plans to close in the coming months.

