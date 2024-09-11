Watch: Pedestrian within feet of being hit by lorry in 'latest pavement mounting incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The video, recorded by CCTV camera at Mark The Nutty Barber in Ludlow and shared by Councillor Andy Boddington, sees a truck mount the pavement in Corve Street.

The pedestrian, a customer at the barber shop, had just left the shop and can be seen looking left and right before heading down the pavement. The truck, operated by Middleton Cash and Carry, in Willenhall, mounted the pavement and came within feet of the man who looked startled.

According to Mark Yapp, aka Mark The Nutty Barber, it is "only a matter of time" before someone is hit.

"It happens a lot and when I cut children's hair I have to look and check before they leave the shop because you know how they will walk out," said Mr Yapp. He said his customer was willing to have the incident shared to highlight the problem.