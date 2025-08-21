South Shropshire country estate launches second bid for shepherd huts in 'neglected' walled garden

Plans to install five shepherd huts in the walled garden of Delbury Hall, in Diddlebury, near Craven Arms have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

Up until January 2024, the early Victorian walled garden was rented by Mynd Hardy Plants, but after the business stopped operating as a nursery the garden was left abandoned.

If approved, five wooden-clad 'pods' would be "hidden amongst plants and trees" in the garden, which the applicants say has become "overgrown and neglected" in its disuse.

The latest proposal is the second attempt the owners have made at building wedding accommodation at the site, with an application to install ten huts submitted last year.

In September last year, Shropshire Council refused the plans over concerns about flooding and the impact on the historic walled garden, which is considered "curtilage listed" due to its vicinity to the Grade II listed Delbury Hall, Coach House and Dovecote.

Refuting the decision, the estate owners launched an appeal with the Government planning inspector, claiming that the walled garden was "becoming more derelict and more overgrown" stating that it "is only going to get worse" with no viable solution.

Delbury Hall in Diddlebury near Craven Arms

However, the inspector sided with the council, determining that the plan would "dominate" the walled garden.

The report concluded: "Whilst I have acknowledged the financial gains that the appellant envisages, I consider that the harm to this very important assemblage of heritage assets would be considerable.

"In my judgement, the public benefits that would arise would be insufficient to outweigh that harm."

The latest application now argues the venue is "finding it difficult to compete with nearby venues" offering more on-site accommodation for wedding guests.

The application concludes: "By putting five new pods in the walled garden it will mean that the garden itself will be able to be restored and brought back to life. This will help create more jobs for cleaners and gardeners working in the walled garden.

"It is hoped that it will mean more people will book to get married at Delbury Hall, which will improve the wedding business. This will also mean more jobs for people working at the weddings."

The application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/02773/FUL