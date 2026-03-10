Major stretch of A-road connecting two Shropshire towns will close overnight for tree removal

National Highways is undertaking the work on the night of Saturday, March 21 and has applied to shut the A49 between All Stretton, near Church Stretton, and Craven Arms to the south (about eight miles).

A notice from the roads company said: "We'll be carrying out work to remove hazardous trees on the A49 between All Stretton and Craven Arms. The trees we will be removing have become hazardous and are no longer sustainable.

"We'll work overnight, between 9pm and 6am on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22. To carry out our work safely we'll work under a total closure.

"Access to frontages and for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout. We'll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum."

No diversion information has been provided.

National Highways warned that "unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions" may impact the schedule. An online roadworks map can be viewed at https://one.network.