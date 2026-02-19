Residents' mixed response to plans for 103 homes in south Shropshire off 'busy single-track road'

A consultation event was held at Craven Arms Community Centre on Monday (February 16) so residents could learn more about a scheme that has been planned on a 4.5-hectare piece of land to the west of Watling Street.

The joint applicants – SH Partnerships and Craven Arms Developments – say they will take into consideration feedback before submitting a full application.

People were able to view a proposal to build 103 homes off Watling Street, Craven Arms, at a consultation event. Picture: LDRS

The proposal promised “a careful treatment of boundaries” to protect the amenity of neighbouring residents, while there would be improved planting to increase biodviersity. Existing hedgerows and trees would be retained, with an existing Public Right of Way incorporated in the scheme’s design.

A children’s play area would be created, and there would be an “opportunity” to use an existing access for the primary vehicular access point.

Drainage consultants have also been instructed to assess the site for flood risk and have designed an attenuation pond feature and drainage strategy to deal with surface water “and achieve betterment to the existing scenario”.

Watling Street connects Clun Road and Long Lane, on the edge of Craven Arms. Picture: Google

Resident Evie Price said that, although she understands the need for more housing, she is concerned about the potential for additional traffic in Clun Road.

“Watling Street is already busy and is a single-track road,” she said.

“They are saying that the attenuation pond will capture the surface water, but will be diverted to the sewage works. But Severn Trent were planning on putting in a pipe from the River Onny, so I’m a bit confused.”

Evie Price is concerned about the impact a potential housing development in Watling Street may have in Craven Arms. Picture: LDRS

Rizvan Khalid, who lives on Clun Road, is supportive of the plans.

“The town needs more affordable housing,” he said.

“It caters for kids and families with four-bed homes. I think it’s a good thing.”

Rizvan Khalid thinks the proposed scheme for 103 homes in Craven Arms is a good thing. Picture: LDRS

Ed Taylor, director of land promoter CB Collier, said discussions have taken place with Shropshire Council, Craven Arms Town Council and Sibton Carwood Parish Council.

“We realise it’s a big development for Craven Arms, but Craven Arms needs housing,” said Mr Taylor.

“Hopefully we can show we can provide solutions for some of the constraints.”

Councillor Josh Dickin, who represents Craven Arms, said there are flooding issues in the town.

“There are potential plans to address the issue, but there’s already existing issues,” he said.

“Speed is another issue on Clun Road, which needs to be addressed before more things happen. Growth in Shropshire needs to happen, but it needs to be steady.

“Craven Arms has a lot of potential and generations to come need places to live. But how affordable is ‘affordable’? A lot of people’s affordability is different. ”

Comments can be submitted up to Monday (February 23) via email, to SHP_Craven@shpartnerships.co.uk.