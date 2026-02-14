The collision happened at Affcot at around 8.57am today.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRFS) spokesperson said: “On Saturday, February 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Craven Arms involving one vehicle which had come to rest on its side.

“One person was assisted from the vehicle by fire service personnel. Crews made the vehicle electrically safe.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Craven Arms. Crews used small gear and a short extension ladder to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.