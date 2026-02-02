South Shropshire business sponsors local Enduro rider

Mountain bike racing is a demanding environment. Courses subject riders and equipment to constant vibration, repeated shock loads, water, mud and dust - often in quick succession. Rider protection has to perform reliably throughout, without becoming a distraction on limiting performance.

For Sam's upcoming season, REO UK has supplied a range of protective gear, including a new helmet, selected specifically for use in tough, real-world conditions. The emphasis is on impact protection, resistance to ingress, and consistent performance over time.

"These requirements closely mirror those we design for in our own products" says Stephen Hughes, Managing Director at REO UK. "Braking resistors and chokes operate in similarly harsh environments: exposed to heat, vibration, electrical stress and contamination, often in applications where failure is not an option. Like protective gear, they are expected to work continuously, quietly, and without attention."

That shared requirement for robustness and reliability is what makes this sponsorship a good fit. In both cases, performance depends on equipment that is designed with real operating conditions in mind, not ideal ones."

"We value supporting local talent and practical, competitive engineering - on the track and in industry - and look forward to following Sam's progress throughout the 2026 season." Hughes adds.