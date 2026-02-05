New plans for 103 homes in Craven Arms

A leaflet sent to residents said that SH Partnerships intends to submit an application for the scheme on land at Watling Street, which connects Long Lane and Clun Road.

The development is in partnership with Craven Arms Developments, part of the CB Collier Group, a specialist land promoter and property development company. The leaflet said that the proposal will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and will address affordable housing needs.

A drop-in consultation event is to be held so people can see and hear plans about a proposal for 103 homes to be built on land in Watling Street, Craven Arms. Picture: Google

Anyone interested in seeing the proposals is asked to come to a drop-in consultation exhibition at Halon Craven Arms Community Centre, in Newington Way, Craven Arms, between 5pm and 7.30pm on Monday, February 16. Representatives from SH Partnerships will be available to discuss the proposals and answer any questions.

The event will also provide an opportunity to leave comments and feedback. Anyone who is unable to attend can email SHP_Craven@shpartnerships.co.uk.