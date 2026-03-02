Both Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council have confirmed the figures as families have faced an anxious wait to see if they got into their preferred school.

Telford & Wrekin council said it received 2,187 on-time applications, while Shropshire Council saw 2,845, with all pupils being offered a place at a school.

In Telford & Wrekin 83 per cent of pupils received their first choice - a total of 1,824, with the figure being the highest proportion for the last three years.

The council added that 97 percent of pupils were offered one of their preferred schools - again higher than at least the previous three years.

The authority said that 215 pupils - nearly 10 per cent - received their second preference, 71 - just over three per cent - received their third, and 13 - less than one per cent - received their fourth preference.

In Shropshire 91.04 per cent of applicants - 2,591 pupils, were offered their first choice school.

A total of six per cent were given their second choice, 1.23 per cent got their third choice, and 0.42 per cent were allocated their fourth preference.

Shropshire Council said that 98.74 per cent of pupils who applied were allocated one of their preferences, and 1.26 per cent – 36 children, were allocated an alternative preference.

Telford & Wrekin Council said parents and carers will receive an e-mail confirming their child’s allocation, and the information will also be available in their parent portal account.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have offered such a high proportion of pupils a place at one of their preferred secondary schools for September.

“Moving from primary to secondary school is a big milestone, and we know how important it is for children to feel supported and confident during this transition. Our schools are committed to helping pupils settle in, build new friendships, and adjust to their new routines so they can start this next chapter with enthusiasm.

“Through our continued school expansion programme, we’re creating hundreds of additional places to meet growing demand across the Borough, helping us maintain high numbers of pupils securing a place at one of their preferred schools.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.”

The council will be notify parents and carers by e-mail of their secondary school application outcome today - March 2, but they can also view their secondary school offer by logging onto the Parent Portal account on the Council’s website.

Parents and carers whose children have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) have already been informed of their September school place.