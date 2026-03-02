Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed the figures for the borough, with parents and children finding out which secondary school they will be attending in September.

The council said it received 2,187 on-time applications and offered every applicant a school place.

It said that 83 per cent of pupils received their first choice - a total of 1,824, with the figure being the highest proportion for the last three years.

The council added that 97 percent of pupils were offered one of their preferred schools - again higher than at least the previous three years.

The authority said that 215 pupils - nearly 10 per cent - received their second preference, 71 - just over three per cent - received their third, and 13 - less than one per cent - received their fourth preference.

Parents and carers will receive an e-mail confirming their child’s allocation, and the information will also be available in their parent portal account.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have offered such a high proportion of pupils a place at one of their preferred secondary schools for September.

“Moving from primary to secondary school is a big milestone, and we know how important it is for children to feel supported and confident during this transition. Our schools are committed to helping pupils settle in, build new friendships, and adjust to their new routines so they can start this next chapter with enthusiasm.

“Through our continued school expansion programme, we’re creating hundreds of additional places to meet growing demand across the Borough, helping us maintain high numbers of pupils securing a place at one of their preferred schools.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.”

The council will be notify parents and carers by e-mail of their secondary school application outcome today - March 2, but they can also view their secondary school offer by logging onto the Parent Portal account on the Council’s website.

Parents and carers whose children have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) have already been informed of their September school place.