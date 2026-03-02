I'm proud of Shropshire's new town - and this is why it deserves to be the UK’s first Town of Culture

Telford has officially joined the growing list of places preparing a bid for the Government’s 2028 UK Town of Culture competition. And, with its unique blend of new‑town ambition and rich industrial heritage, it is making a compelling case.

The contest, launched earlier this year as part of efforts to “restore pride in communities”, will see the winning town receive £3 million and deliver a year‑long programme of cultural celebrations.

A town with a story that spans centuries

Ironbridge

From Ironbridge, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, to the bold ‘new town’ vision that shaped modern Telford in the 1960s, the borough has a narrative unlike anywhere else.

The Ironbridge Gorge - a UNESCO World Heritage Site soon marking its 40th anniversary- remains the most visible symbol of that legacy, with its world‑first iron bridge, Coalbrookdale’s museums, and the industrial landscape that helped transform the modern world.

But Telford’s identity is more than its heritage. The new‑town era brought purpose‑built communities and a belief in design as a tool for better living.

Today, that mix of historic towns, modern neighbourhoods, and innovative business growth around vast green spaces gives the borough a distinctive cultural character.