There are fears that drivers in the UK could face record-breaking petrol prices as the conflict between US and Iran disrupts oil markets across the world.

Essar at Grindley Brook, Whitchurch, which is consistently the cheapest place to fill up in the county, have had a busy forecourt as usual.

But when asked about warnings being made for people not to panic buy, a spokesperson said: “It’s already happening.

“The phones lit up like Blackpool on Monday morning and it’s been non-stop ever since,” they added. “It’s like closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

“We’re not able to give prices because we don’t know what we’re going to have to pay for it.”

Independent retailers such as DA Roberts' Grindley Brook Garage in Whitchurch are still offering the best prices

According to PetrolPrices.com, Essar at Grindley Brook is currently Shropshire’s cheapest petrol station, with prices of unleaded 125.9p per litre for unleaded and 137.9p p/l for diesel.

Texaco at Victoria Garage, also in Whitchurch, is also fairly cheap at 128.9p p/l for unleaded and 141.9p p/l for diesel.

Esso at Sycamore View, Prees Heath, is 130.9p p/l and 1.39.9p p/l.

The cheapest station for unleaded in Shrewsbury is Essar on The Mount, which is 132.9p per litre.

Morrisons in Whitchurch Road and the Murco filling station at Four Crosses (134.9p p/l) complete the top three.

Murco, Four Crosses is cheapest in Shrewsbury for diesel at 143.9p p/l, with Morrisons costing 144.9p p/l and Sainsbury at Meole Brace Retail Park charging 146.9p p/l

In Telford, Asda in Southwater Way (134.9p p/l) is the cheapest station for petrol, while Asda in Donnington and Morrisons in Wellington are both 135.9p per litre.

The cheapest diesel in Telford is at Sainsbury’s in Colliers Way (146.9p p/l), Esso in Holyhead Road (147.9p p/l) and Asda in Southwater Way (148.9p p/l).

Oswestry motorists are benefiting from cheaper fuel than Shrewsbury and Telford, with Texaco station in both St Martin’s and at Stan’s Superstore charging 129.9 p/l for unleaded and less than 140p p/l for diesel.

The cheapest station in Ludlow is Valero on Foldgate Lane, which is charging 133.9p p/l for unleaded and 143.9p p/l for diesel.

In Bridgnorth, the cheapest petrol is 133.9p p/l at Esso in Cann Hall Road, while the best priced diesel is 143.7p at the Evans Halshaw garage in Bridgnorth Road.

Cheapest petrol in Shropshire

Essar, Grindley Brook, Whitchurch - 125.9p per litre Texaco, Victoria Garage, Whitchurch - 128.9p p/l Texaco, St Martins, Oswestry - 129.9p p/l Texaco, Stan’s Superstone, Oswestry - 129.9p p/l Esso, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 130.9p p/l

Cheapest diesel in Shropshire