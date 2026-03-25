Powys MP David Chadwick Calls for government action to protect rural community transport schemes

Speaking in a debate on support for voluntary groups and community centres, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick highlighted the vital role community transport plays in keeping rural communities connected, particularly for older residents and those without access to a car.

He warned that schemes across Powys are increasingly being stretched, as they face rising fuel costs, growing demand, and funding that has not kept pace.

Mr Chadwick pointed to the work of local organisations including Hay & District Dial-a-Ride, Brecon & Crickhowell Dial-a-Ride, Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport, Steer Community Transport in the Swansea Valley, Rhayader Community Support and the Ystradgynlais Community Care Scheme.

These groups, many of which rely on volunteer drivers using their own vehicles, provide thousands of journeys each year, helping residents attend medical appointments, access shops and services, and stay connected to their communities.

However, Mr Chadwick warned that current Approved Mileage Allowance Payment (AMAP) rates used to reimburse volunteer drivers have not been updated since 2011 and no longer reflect the true cost of fuel, insurance and maintenance.

He argued that updating these rates would help community transport providers recruit and retain volunteer drivers, ensuring these essential services remain sustainable.

During the debate, Mr Chadwick also stressed that community transport is increasingly filling gaps left by wider pressures on public services, with providers often offering informal support and acting as a first point of contact for vulnerable residents with social care services under strain.

He warned that without proper support, the loss of community transport would have serious consequences, leaving many people isolated and cut off from vital services.

Mr Chadwick said: “Community transport is not a luxury in rural areas like ours, it is what keeps communities going. These volunteer-led services are a lifeline, helping people get to medical appointments, stay socially connected and remain independent.

“But they are under real pressure. Fuel costs have risen, demand is growing, and yet the support available has not kept pace. Crucially, the mileage rates used to reimburse volunteer drivers have not been updated since 2011 and simply do not reflect the real cost of running a vehicle today.

“If we are serious about supporting voluntary groups and community centres, we must also support the transport networks that make them viable. Updating these rates would be a simple, practical step to help protect services that thousands of people rely on every day.

“Finally, I also want to pay tribute to the volunteers who keep these schemes running, quietly, selflessly, and often without recognition, because without them, none of this would be possible.”