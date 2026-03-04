We visited a hidden gem village near Shropshire with an iconic brewery and a café hoping to create a tightknit community

Enville is a quaint village and civil parish in the rural heart of South Staffordshire, straddling the A458 road between Stourbridge and Bridgnorth.

The village lies within classic Shropshire countryside, with neighbouring communities such as Kinver, Bobbington and the small hamlet of Six Ashes nearby. Six Ashes is notable for once marking the historic boundary between Staffordshire and Shropshire, a division formalised in 1405.

Love Your Neighbourhood: Enville

Enville’s name has ancient roots — recorded as Efnefeld in the Domesday Book — with the first part believed to derive from the Welsh word cefn, meaning “ridge” or “hillside,” a nod to the village’s gently rolling setting.

Despite its small size, the village supports a range of amenities. At its heart are local essentials including The Cat Inn, a traditional village pub with the rural surroundings offering easy access to walking areas like The Sheepwalks and nearby Kinver Edge.

"It's lovely working at the pub," landlord Dan Hicks said. "It's very traditional here, the building is 300 years old and we've got open fires, real ales, we're dog friendly and we're on a popular walking route.

"We get lots of walkers that come all year round and people from the village drink here as well so it is a lovely community.