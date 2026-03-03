11 of the best spring walks in Shropshire, chosen by locals

We are spoiled for choice when it comes to scenic walking routes across our beautiful county. From sweeping hills to peaceful riverside paths, Shropshire has no shortage of places to stretch your legs and take in the view.

Now, as spring 2026 begins and the days grow longer, we’re taking another look at the 11 best walks in Shropshire suggested by our readers last year.

So lace up your comfiest shoes, grab your sunglasses and get outside. There’s plenty waiting to be explored.

Think we’ve missed a gem? We’d love to hear your suggestions for other great walking spots to add to our list. Drop us an email at newsroom@mnamedia.co.uk

Carding Mill Valley

Carding Mill Valley. Photo: National Trust Images/John Miller

Shropshire Star reader Carol Evers-Bah said Carding Mill Valley, in the Shropshire Hills, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.

Attingham Park

Attingham Park.

Shropshire Star Cherril Corbett said Attingham Park, Atcham, Shrewsbury, is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.

Hawkstone Park Follies

Hawkstone Park Follies

Shropshire Star reader Mark Smith said Hawkstone Park Follies is one of the best places in the county for a Spring walk.

Dothill & Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve



Dothill & Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve

Shropshire Star reader Josh Lucas said Dothill & Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve in Wellington, Telford, is one of the best places in the county for a spring walk.

Rope Walk

Loamhole Dingle.

Shropshire Star Gaye Coleau said Rope Walk, Loamhole Dingle, Coalbrookdale, is one of the best places in the county for a spring walk.

Nescliffe Hill

Nescliffe Hill. Photo: George Nutter/Google

Shropshire Star reader Kate Maggie May Downes said Nescliffe Hill, Shrewsbury, is one of the best places in the county for a spring walk.

Mortimer Forest

Mortimer Forest. Photo: Gregory666/Google

Shropshire Star reader Sheena Rachael Wieckowicz said Mortimer Forest, near Ludlow, is one of the best places in the county for a spring walk.

Randlay Valley

Shropshire Star reader Sally Snell said Randlay Valley, Telford, is one of the best places in the county for a spring walk.

The Wrekin

The Wrekin

Shropshire Star reader Gary Martin Callcut said The Wrekin is one of the best places in the county for a spring walk.

Long Mynd

Long Mynd

Gary also said Long Mynd in the Shropshire Hills is also worth a visit this spring for a walk.

The Dingle

Shropshire Star reader Dez Hatton said The Dingle, Jackfield is one of the best places in the county for a spring walk.