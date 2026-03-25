The new e.l.f. Cosmetics base make-up duo beauty lovers are talking about

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The key to a good make-up look is starting with a good base - that means good foundation and good concealer.

But, thanks to e.l.f Cosmetics , good doesn’t have to mean expensive. In fact, the brand are known for providing professional make-up and skincare products at exceptionally good value for money.

The brand have launched a new e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer for just £5, along with the e.l.f. Comestics soft Glam Satin Foundation for just £9. Together, the foundation and concealer help create a seamless complexion with a radiant satin finish — ideal for anyone who prefers polished skin that still looks natural.

Right now, shoppers can choose from two bundles that makes trying the new e.l.f Soft Glam products even easier - and it saves them even more money when compared to buying products separately. They both offer a simple way to elevate your everyday make-up routine while keeping things affordable.

Soft Glam Base Covered Duo

Buy 1 Soft Glam Satin Concealer and 1 Soft Glam Satin Foundation for £10 (saving £4). This duo offers an accessible way to build a complete soft glam base routine. Use code FLAWLESS at checkout.

You can try the new e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer as part of two great value bundles, each costing just £10.

Soft Glam Undercover Duo

Buy 1 Soft Glam Satin Concealer and 1 Pillow Puff Concealer Sponge for £10 (saving £4). Application can make all the difference when it comes to concealer. Many beauty fans now favour softer blending tools that help press product into the skin for a smoother finish - and this is exactly what they will get with this offer. The Pillow Puff Concealer Sponge was designed specifically for this purpose, helping diffuse concealer evenly while maintaining coverage where it’s needed most. Use code SEAMLESS at checkout.

The new e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer and the e.l.f. Comestics soft Glam Satin Foundation are also available to buy separately if you wish.

Discover the Full Soft Glam Collection

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer and the e.l.f. Comestics soft Glam Satin Foundation are part of the wider Soft Glam collection from e.l.f Cosmetics, which focuses on creating radiant, smooth-looking skin with lightweight formulas that layer beautifully together.

* Please note that delivery charges may apply.