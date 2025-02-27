Holiday lets opened without planning permission 'significantly harm' Shropshire Hills' scenic beauty, owners told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An application to change the use of a cottage and two log cabins on the slopes of Caer Caradoc into holiday lets was first submitted to Shropshire Council in October 2023 - despite the business having already operated as such for more than two years.

The applicants, Katherine Cooper and Philip Richmond, argued the scheme in All Stretton was a "small-scale development" and was of "economic benefit to the surrounding area and local businesses".

The proposal came under fire from neighbours, who argued that there had been several "prohibited structures" erected on the site and alleged that the commercial use of the properties had led to the erosion of an access track.

But the plans were backed by Church Stretton Town Council who said the cottage had been operating as an "Airbnb for some time" and there had been "no issues".