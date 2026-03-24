WATCH: Shropshire firefighters tackle 'wild' blaze at county beauty spot

The fire broke out at Stiperstones National Nature Reserve, near Shrewsbury, yesterday (March 23).

Video footage has captured the hard work of firefighters from Oswestry Fire Station as they worked on tackling the blaze alongside crews from across the county.

The clip, which has garnered more than 100 reactions on social media, shows a large portion of the field blackened by the fire - with some patches still in flames.

Fire at a nature reserve in Shropshire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service warned that while they use their own drone to monitor the situation, members of the public should not fly their own.

In a message, posted to social media, a spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station said: "Oswestry currently in attendance at Stiperstones National Nature Reserve with a Wild Fire.

"Crews from Minsterley, Church Stretton, Bishops Castle and Shrewsbury are using Beaters and Fogging units to control the blaze.

"Crews have managed to contain the fire quickly but continue to work hard.

"The drone is also up to monitor the situation so please refrain from flying personal ones near by. Thank you."