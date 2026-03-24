Plans for glamping cabins in South Shropshire approved after winning appeal

Mr and Mrs Trachonitis submitted plans for the scheme on land adjacent to The White House in Hamperley, near Church Stretton.

Charlotte Mason, graduate surveyor at Peter Richards & Co, said the couple wanted their land to have a functional use “which aids tourists accessing the Shropshire Hills, whilst complementing its surroundings”.

She added that the principal glamping unit be for sleeping accommodation, while a smaller cabin will provide space for a range of associated uses. This will include a golf simulator, relaxation space, and a painting/hobby area.

The proposed golf simulator that is part of the scheme in Hamperley, near Church Stretton. Picture: Peter Richards & Co

“Having researched it extensively the applicants feel the proposal will afford a unique, low impact tourism offering in the heart of the Shropshire Hills,” said Ms Mason.

“The site benefits from being easily accessible to the public rights of way affording access to the surrounding Shropshire Hills.

“Both cabins are temporary units meeting the definition of the caravan act. A modest area of decking is also proposed alongside appropriate parking and a package treatment plan.

“The proposed use is complementary to other tourism accommodation in the area such as, Long Mynd Adventure Camp and Hamperley Camping.”

However, Shropshire Council refused the application, saying the new development would be in a countryside location, outside of any pre-defined settlement boundary. Planning officers added that there is no indication it would not be associated with an established and viable tourism enterprise or other rural business/farm diversification project.

“Although it could make a small contribution to the local visitor economy in general, such benefits would be limited and there would, already be similar provision in more accessible and policy-compliant locations,” said case officer, Helen Tipton.

“Furthermore, the associated infrastructure required would not be considered temporary or fall within the definition of a caravan.”

Mr and Mrs Trachonitis appealed the decision, which was considered by planning inspectorate Hannah Guest.

“There is no dispute between the parties that the appeal site is located beyond the settlement boundary of any community hub or cluster, and for the purposes of the council’s spatial strategy, within the open countryside,” said Ms Guest.

“I acknowledge that the appeal site is located some distance from a range of services and facilities. Nonetheless, on my visit, I found it to be reasonably accessible by car, being only a short distance from the B4370, which provides a direct connection to the A49 and thereby a short and convenient drive to the services and facilities available in Church Stretton.

“The proposal would introduce a form of visitor accommodation that relies on a quiet and secluded countryside setting to deliver the intended experience. The recognisable hamlet of Hamperley, although offering little to no services and facilities, would be proximate to the development.

“The proposed accommodation would be modest in size, and the council has raised no concerns regarding its character or visual effect. An appropriate landscaping scheme can be secured by condition.”

Ms Guest concluded that the proposal would maintain and enhance countryside vitality and character, and improve the sustainability of rural communities through local economic benefits. Therefore, the appeal was allowed and planning permission granted.