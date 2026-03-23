The Shropshire town named one of best for slow living - where there's a gentler rhythm to life

New research has identified the most relaxing towns in the UK by analysing a range of environmental and lifestyle factors.

The study assessed towns using raw data covering green space quality, cleanliness, local safety, noise and light pollution, happiness ratings, population size, and population density.

Harrogate placed first overall, with lower crowding and quieter surroundings.

Harrogate stood out due to its balance across every core relaxation factor, with 92% of green space ratings classed as high quality, indicating a strong standard of parks and natural areas within the town.

Cleanliness levels are also high, with a score of 82, supporting a well-maintained public environment.

Museum of the Gorge, Ironbridge. (Photo: Gareth James via Wikimedia Commons)

Telford and Cheltenham both shared second place, ranking high for different reasons.

Telford combines strong cleanliness and safety ratings with far lower density, at 675 residents per square kilometre, while Cheltenham achieves the highest green space score (100) and one of the highest happiness scores.

Telford is a large town and unitary authority located in Shropshire situated about 13 miles east of Shrewsbury and 30 miles northwest of Birmingham.

The town is known as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, and visitors can explore the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ironbridge Gorge, alongside extensive green spaces like Telford Town Park and attractions such as the RAF Museum Cosford.

It's a charming destination offering adventure, culture, and enjoyment.

It has one of the UK’s largest town parks, and a relaxed, community-focused atmosphere - so you can see why it was ranked joint second for the best UK town for slow living.

There is less traffic in the town than in large cities and there are good rail links to Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

It is ideal for those seeking a slower, less chaotic daily commute - and a slower pace of life in general.