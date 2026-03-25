This at-home teeth whitening routine starts from just 48p and promises a brighter smile in days

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For many people, spring is the season for small resets — whether that’s decluttering the house, updating skincare routines, or refreshing personal habits.

A brighter smile can be part of that reset, especially after months of warm drinks like tea and coffee which, although comforting, can sadly leave stains on teeth.

At this time of year, many people look to rid their teeth of strains, but professional dental polishing treatments can cost £80 or more per appointment in many UK clinics. However, thanks to MySweetSmile people can get the treatment they are looking for at a fraction of the cost and in their own homes.

They offer two products; teeth whitening powder and teeth whitening strips, which can either be used together or alone. They are both excellent value for money. A single tub of the whitening powder is £29.99 and is designed to last up to six months, meaning each use works out at just 48p per brush.

MySweetSmile products offer an affordable, easy and quick way of brightening and whitening your smile.

Meanwhile, the whitening strips is also £29.99 for a box containing 21 individual treatments, costing just over £1.42 per use. When used together, that means you could be improving the whitness of your teeth for less than £2 a treatment. Better yet, both are currently on sale on the MySweetSmile website for £24.99 each so there’s extra value to be had. Prices correct at the time of writing.

What’s the advantage of using both MySweetSmile products? While the whitening powder helps remove everyday surface stains during brushing, the whitening strips target deeper discoloration for a more comprehensive whitening routine. Both are recommended for use together for the best results.

Shoppers can also find a website-exclusive Pro Teeth Whitening Kit, which bundles: Teeth Whitening Powder, PAP Whitening Strips and free Breath Spray, now on sale for £39.99, which provides the best possible value for money. Price correct at the time of writing.

When using MySweetSmile products, the aim is that you’ll get a complete smile reset in just one week. But results will vary from person-to-person. Visit the MySweetSmile website to browse the full range of products available.

* Please note that delivery charges may apply.