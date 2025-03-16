Vehicle access upgrade needed for lorries working on new 54-hectare woodland near the Long Mynd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Forestry England has applied for permission to improve road access to land in Picklescott, in preparation for the creation of a new 54-hectare woodland.

The new woodland near Church Stretton will be a ‘Coronation Wood’, one of several new woods which will be created around the country to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Forestry England have applied for permission to improve road access to land in Picklescott. Photo: Google

According to the recent application, there is an existing farm gate to the site but it is "not sustainable" with plans for the woodland - which will require access for 44-tonne lorries for timber extraction.

If approved, Forestry England will widen the current entrance, excavate, lay aggregate and tarmac, and create a short section of aggregate forest road.

The full plans are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using the reference number: 25/00713/FUL