This new e.l.f. Concealer and Brightening Corrector pair could be secret to brighter under-eyes

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When it comes to creating a smooth, radiant base, the under-eye area is often the first place make-up lovers focus on.

Dark circles, dullness and uneven tone can make a make-up look feel unfinished. That’s why e.l.f Cosmetics have introduced a new complimentary make-up duo — pairing a brightening corrector with a lightweight concealer for a naturally refreshed finish.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer and e.l.f. Comestics Soft Glam Brightening Corrector are designed to work together to help brighten, smooth and perfect the under-eye area while still looking natural on the skin.

Concealer alone can sometimes struggle to fully disguise deeper under-eye shadows - and that is certainly something I have found in my experience. But, that’s where colour correcting comes in and so I’m keen to try the e.l.f. Comestics Soft Glam Brightening Corrector. By applying a subtle corrector first, you can neutralise darker tones before layering concealer on top.

The Soft Glam Brightening Corrector from e.l.f Cosmetics helps counteract the appearance of dullness or dark circles, creating a brighter base for concealer to blend seamlessly over. Because the formula is lightweight and blendable, it works without adding heaviness, which is very important factor for the delicate under-eye area.

It comes in three shades; white, light pink, and dark pink. The shades match up perfectly with the 36 e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer shades so you can easily choose the one for you. Plus, the long-lasting formula is designed to be cake-resistant, crease-resistant and transfer-resistant too.

The new e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Concealer and Brightening Corrector work together to brighten, even skin tone and minimise dark circles.

Once the e.l.f. Comestics Soft Glam Brightening Corrector is applied, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer can be layered on top to deliver smooth, buildable coverage. Together, they create a soft-focus effect that brightens the under-eye while maintaining a natural-looking finish.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer has been gaining attention from beauty lovers already for its blendable texture and radiant satin finish. It’s designed to provide buildable coverage, blend easily into the skin, help blur the appearance of imperfections and maintain a smooth, natural-looking finish.

For many makeup lovers, that balance is exactly what makes it ideal for everyday use.

For those looking to extend the soft glam look across the whole complexion, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer and e.l.f. Comestics Soft Glam Brightening Corrector will also work perfectly with the e.l.f. Comestics soft Glam Satin Foundation.

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