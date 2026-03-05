Brilliant World Book Day 2026 photos of our Shropshire and Mid Wales pupils from Shrek to Where's Wally

What is better than sitting down to read a good book? Well, dressing up as your favourite book character, of course!

World Book Day sees young learners across the country lose their boring uniforms and don creative and colourful homemade outfits, all for the love of reading.

Well, to celebrate World Book Day 2026, and the creativity of our young learners, we asked you to send us your children's most fantastic outfits as they raced to school to celebrate the world of literature, and we couldn't believe how brilliant everyone looked.

From Luna Lovegood and SpongeBob SquarePants, to an amazing hungry caterpillar, the creativity of our Shropshire and Mid Wales families never ceases to astound us.