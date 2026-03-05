Man pleads not guilty to religiously aggravated assault and criminal damage after incident at Shrewsbury Muslim Centre
A man has denied religiously aggravated assault and criminal damage after an incident at a Shrewsbury mosque earlier this week.
Plus
By Rob Smith
Published
Scott Kerry, aged 31, is charged with assault and criminal damage relating to an alleged confrontation at the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre on Monday (March 2).
It is alleged he pushed a man and damaged a fire alarm at the centre off Preston Street shortly before 5pm, and that the offences were religiously aggravated. He was arrested soon after the incident.