Ahmed Karshe is one of four men on trial at Leicester Crown Court, sitting at Loughborough, for the shooting of Tamba Momodu in Telford on October 13, 2020.

Mr Momodu had been in a car with two other men at the outside the Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford, when he was shot to death.

The prosecution allege the killing was carried out as revenge after Mr Momodu was acquitted of the murder of Abdullahi Tarabi in Northolt, London in 2017 - the brother and cousin to two of the defendants.

Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode, Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge, Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London, and Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny charges of murdering Mr Momodu.