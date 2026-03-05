Shropshire Star
'Dead meat!' Teen who drove dangerously in Shropshire town threatened to stab witness

A dangerous teenage driver has admitted threatening to stab a witness, calling him “dead meat”.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Banned Joe Tarver, aged 18, drove a white BMW 1 Series dangerously on roads in Shrewsbury including Welshpool Road on June 25 last year.

A fortnight later, on July 9, he threatened to stab a witness, telling him he was “a dead man already” and “dead meat”.