Man arrested after police discover £17k of drugs in north Shropshire

Police said the arrest took place in Whitchurch, at an address on Green End on Monday (March 2).

An update said that officers had found a large quantity of class B drugs.

A statement explained: "A man has been arrested after an estimated £17,000 worth of class B drugs was discovered in Whitchurch.

Police said they had found £17,000 worth of drugs

"The arrest was made on Monday, March 2, by Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team and Proactive CID at an address on Green End.

"Officers discovered a large quantity class B drugs, with an estimated street value of around £17,000.

Police said they had found £17,000 worth of drugs

"A man, aged 29, was arrested at the address for being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and remains in police custody as enquiries continue."

Inspector Matt Painter said: “This arrest is the latest action taken against drug networks operating in the north of Shropshire. One man has been detained and remains in custody, and is assisting us with our enquiries.

“We will continue to act on all intelligence provided to us. Drugs have no place in our communities, and we are committed to making north Shropshire a hostile environment for anyone involved in the supply of controlled substances."