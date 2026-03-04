The A470 between Rhayader and Llangurig was closed after police were called at about 7.45am to the reports of the overturned lorry.

Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported but the road remains closed while emergency services arrange the recovery of the vehicle.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area, follow local diversions and allow extra time for their journeys.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it was called at 7.44am this morning (Wednesday, March 4) to reports of an overturned heavy goods vehicle on the A470 near Rhayader.

Crews from Rhayader and Llandrindod Wells attended the scene.

One occupant was already out of the vehicle on arrival, and firefighters handed the patient over to the ambulance service.

Teams remained at the scene to make the area safe before leaving at 9.28am.

Bus operator Celtic Travel has confirmed service disruption because of the incident.

In a statement, the company said the Llanidloes High School buses travelling from Rhayader to Llanidloes are unable to operate. Services will instead pick up from Llangurig as normal.

The operator added that the X47 service is only running between Rhayader and Llandrindod Wells, while the Hereford market bus has been cancelled as it is “stuck the wrong side of the incident”.

Celtic Travel said: “Apologies for any inconvenience but this is beyond our control.”