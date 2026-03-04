Tamba Momodu, 20, a rapper also known as 'Teerose', was shot multiple times as he sat in a car with two other men outside The Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, on October 13, 2020.

A trial at Leicester Crown Court has been told Mr Momodu's killing was a "revenge attack" after he was acquitted of murdering Abdullahi Tarabi, the brother and cousin of two of the defendants, in Northolt, London in 2017.

Four men are currently on trial for Mr Momodu's killing: Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge; his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode; as well as Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London; and Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder.

Yesterday (March 3) the trial heard evidence from Ahmed Tarabi, the brother of Mahamud Tarabi and the late Abdullahi Tarabi, in which he claimed that he was responsible for the killing himself and that none of the four defendants had been involved.

Tamba Momodu, inset, was shot dead at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford

Stephen Moses KC, representing Mahamud Tarabi, introduced three separate pieces of evidence: one statement sent by Ahmed Tarabi to a journalist, a subsequent statement to his brother's solicitor and a subsequent video interview with Ahmed Karshe's solicitor.

The video interview was conducted over Zoom, with Mr Tarabi speaking from Somalia in February 2025.

Judge Sylvia de Bertodano told the jury he was not available to give evidence in person and "his evidence is therefore hearsay evidence".

In the statements he said he carried out the killing as revenge for Mr Momodu killing his younger brother and "getting away with it".