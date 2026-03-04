The popular show, which returns on Saturday, July 11, was named Best Rural or Farming Event of the Year at the first ever Farmer Rural Awards, and organisers say they are aiming for this year’s programme to be better than ever.

With a growing interest in rural lifestyles and crafts, the show has revamped its former Horticulture and Handicraft section with a new Rural Lifestyle – Bloom, Make and Bake tent.

Show manager Sally Western said: “We’ve seen a renaissance in rural crafts, cookery, and plant and vegetable growing over the past few years with television shows, bestselling books and more. The marquee reflects this interest while keeping the traditional favourites we all love!”

Newport Show returns on July 11

Family fun has always been a huge part of the attraction for show visitors, and organisers have identified 50+ fun free activities for people to take part in with everything from hula hooping to falconry and stilt walking to butchery demonstrations among the many attractions.

Great shopping experiences and first-class food and drink are also on the menu with a host of top chefs from across the region including Adam Purnell in the Blaze & Graze area and Stuart Collins from Whitchurch’s celebrated Docket restaurant.

New experiences for 2026 will include a wine tasting event taking place for the first time with Veenow from Waters Upton and the show’s much-anticipated celebrity chef is also set to be unveiled in the coming months.

The show will be launching a new national brownie competition for fans of a sweet treat to try your hand at, and a hat decoration competition for Dementia UK.

With the Country Sports Arena unveiled at last year’s show proving a huge success, it returns for 2026 with laser clays, dog scurries with BASC and both fly fishing and – new for this year - course fishing displays for people to try their hand at.

Sally added: “There are plenty of fun attractions in the main ring and around the showground once again – from the thrilling Wyre Valley Axe Man to the Paws for Thought dog interactive agility display.

“Musical favourites such as S4TW, David Busby and Daniel James will be on hand to help soundtrack the day – and we will, of course, be announcing the keenly anticipated results of our annual potato growing competition, which helps children in schools across our region to gain a growing appreciation of where their food comes from.”

The show will take place on Saturday, July 11. Information on the show and entertainment announcements will be available on the Newport Show Facebook page.

For tickets and vouchers see www.newportshow.co.uk.