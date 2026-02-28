Real ale lovers invited to put in the hard yards and visit pubs all across the West Midlands as popular brewery real ale trail returns

The Black Country Ales Real Ale Trail offers the opportunity for people to visit pubs across the region, each with its own character and place within its local community, from March 1 to May 31.

The Trail encourages customers to discover houses they may not have visited before, while enjoying well kept cask ale in traditional surroundings, with Black Country Ales having 55 pubs across the West Midlands for people to visit.

These include pubs from as far afield as Hereford, Ludlow, Rugby, Leicester and Malvern, as well as in towns and cities across the Black Country, and people will be able to collect stamps from as many as possible, with people gathering 25 stamps eligible to receive a prize of a Real Ale Trail Rugby Shirt and a £25 Gift Card to be redeemed in any Black Country Ales pub.

Pub operations manager Anthony Walker, licensee Deborah Goode and Managing Director Graham Manwaring are ready for the Black Country Ales Real Ale Trail

Black Country Ales managing director Graham Manwaring said the trail had started in 2011 after being inspired by a trail being done in Walsall and had just built from there.