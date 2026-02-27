'I’ve waited years for this moment': Owner celebrates launch of quirky café in Shropshire village

Lawrie Lees officially opened Claverley Coffee Corner in the village's high street on Thursday, helping to bring back to life a cafe which had been closed for nearly two years.

The first day saw a steady stream of people come through the door, with fresh coffee and tea and homemade cakes available for people to buy and enjoy inside the colourful and flowery cafe.

For Ms Lees, the opening of the cafe was something that had happened all of a sudden, but was thrilled to fulfil an ambition she'd had since she was a little girl.

Lawrie Lees said the cafe was something she was proud to be able to open in a village like Claverley

She said: "It's been a dream since I started making cakes with my nan Nellie, as I would go around at weekends and mix the buttery sugar together, so I had always loved baking.