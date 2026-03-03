Police appeal to trace missing 14-year-old girl from Shrewsbury

Ebony, 14, was last seen yesterday (Monday 2 March) in the Belvidere area.

She was believed to be wearing a black bomber jacket with fur hood, white shirt and black leggings.

Ebony

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Ebony is white, of an average build, and has auburn hair.

"If you know where Ebony is, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 999 and quote reference 321i of 2 March."