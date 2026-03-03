Safety issues were discovered at the Grade I-listed Cross Mill and Warehouse buildings at the historic former flaxmill and maltings, which was the first iron-framed building in the world and considered “the grandfather of skyscrapers”.

The site, which fell derelict in 1987, was subject of a £32 million Historic England revamp into a cultural and commercial centre, opening to the public in September 2022.

A design and access statement on behalf of Historic England said: “The Cross Mill and Warehouse buildings are part of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings site, a complex of Grade I and II listed industrial buildings dating from the late 18th and early 19th century.

Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings. Picture: Historic England

“The Warehouse building was built in c.1810. The Cross Mill was built in 1812, replacing a previous building which was destroyed by a fire in 1811.

“The new buildings were designed to be fire-proof and are constructed from masonry jack arches spanning between a cast iron framed structure, with solid brick external walls.