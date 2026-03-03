John Edwards, otherwise known as The Sign Guy, rounded up a hardy bunch of 25 to give a fresh lick of paint to the Crowmere Road underpass in Shrewsbury on Sunday (March 1).

Most of the group were members of the local community, but John said some travelled from as far away as London and Leicester to roll their sleeves up and muck in.

A stencil, specially created by Shrewsbury Men's Shed, was used to paint "Love Shrewsbury" just above the entrance.

The road above the underpass, Bage Way, was opened by the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1989.